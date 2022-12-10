Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,205 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 8,416 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MET stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

