Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of UserTesting Call Options (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 319% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,759 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Macmillan sold 31,943 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $237,017.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,657 shares in the company, valued at $539,114.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $38,257.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $116,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Macmillan sold 31,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $237,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,657 shares in the company, valued at $539,114.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USER. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

UserTesting Stock Up 0.5 %

About UserTesting

USER stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -13.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

