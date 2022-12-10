StockNews.com Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Sell

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMP opened at $321.04 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

