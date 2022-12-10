StockNews.com Lowers RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.67.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $186.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $10,814,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 810,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.