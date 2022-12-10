StockNews.com Upgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

