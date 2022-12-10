Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Trading Up 10.3%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.