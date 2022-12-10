Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.