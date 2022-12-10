Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 3,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUUIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

