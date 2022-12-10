Suzanne Baxter Purchases 3,389 Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Stock

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating) insider Suzanne Baxter acquired 3,389 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £24,841.37 ($30,290.66).

Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 777 ($9.47) on Friday. Auction Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 636 ($7.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,588 ($19.36). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 801.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 864.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The stock has a market cap of £937.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,950.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,118 ($13.63) to GBX 903 ($11.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.97) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.68) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

