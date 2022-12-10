Symbotic Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYM. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $8,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the period.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

