Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of Teleflex worth $39,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,828,000 after acquiring an additional 333,618 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Teleflex stock opened at $247.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.59.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

