Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target Cut to €7.45

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.55 ($7.95) to €7.45 ($7.84) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEZNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.70 ($7.05) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

