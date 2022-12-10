TerrAscend (TRSSF) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TerrAscend to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 TerrAscend Competitors 60 138 441 23 2.65

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 76.71%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 76.53%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% TerrAscend Competitors -199.08% -18.48% -11.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million $3.11 million -1.51 TerrAscend Competitors $1.63 billion $92.12 million 7.32

TerrAscend’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend peers beat TerrAscend on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.