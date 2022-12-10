TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $125.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 31,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 269,682 shares.The stock last traded at $104.70 and had previously closed at $101.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,298,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

