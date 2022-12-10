The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Allstate were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

