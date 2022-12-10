The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $148.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.