The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 5,000 Shares

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GCV opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at $145,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

