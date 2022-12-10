The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading Up 2.5%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.29 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Approximately 776,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 937,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.07).

The Ince Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £22.57 million and a PE ratio of 307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.84.

The Ince Group Company Profile

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

