The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

