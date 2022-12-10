Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 129,219 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,219 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.70% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $42,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

MOAT opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

