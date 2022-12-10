Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 194,753 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,753 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $43,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,053,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

SIGI stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

