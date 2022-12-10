Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 261,527 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,527 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $46,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE FUN opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.