Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1,923.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.40% of Barnes Group worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,033.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

