Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,753 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.83% of Selective Insurance Group worth $43,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

