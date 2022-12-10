Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1,433.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,233 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RLI were worth $47,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RLI by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RLI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $127.28 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $7.26 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.82%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

