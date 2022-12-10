Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1,918.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,892 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $40,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

