Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,801 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $51,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Creative Planning increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.60.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.83.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

