Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 18,889 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,367 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

