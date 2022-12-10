Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 74,504 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,022.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 116,318 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,058,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $110.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

