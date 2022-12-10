Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 74,504 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

