Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277,987 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $50,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $224.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.