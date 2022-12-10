Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738,513 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 70,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Halliburton worth $54,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $260,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,059 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 728.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 125,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 5.3 %

Halliburton stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.