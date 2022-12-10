Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.04% of Carpenter Technology worth $40,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 342,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9,740.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 94,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,635,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

CRS stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

