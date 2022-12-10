Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $41,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

