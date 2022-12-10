Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,224 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.41% of Grand Canyon Education worth $42,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

