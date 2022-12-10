Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $40.24 Million Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.77% of Sun Country Airlines worth $40,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $137,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,784 shares of company stock worth $259,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.