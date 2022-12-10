Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $40.97 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,634 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.04% of Carpenter Technology worth $40,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 342,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9,740.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 94,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $18,635,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

