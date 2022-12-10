Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $42.56 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Workiva were worth $42,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WK opened at $78.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $139.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

