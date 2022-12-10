Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $47.02 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.90% of RH worth $47,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in RH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in RH by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in RH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RH shares. Barclays downgraded shares of RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $274.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.80. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 24.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,216 shares of company stock worth $11,540,837. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.