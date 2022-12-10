Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $47.25 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $47,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.5 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBCF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.