Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $51.29 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of UFP Technologies worth $51,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $126.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $1,164,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $1,164,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $1,162,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,841.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.