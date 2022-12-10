Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $54.66 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 886,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of State Street worth $54,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.35.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.