Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $57.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,287 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $57,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

