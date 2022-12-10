Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $59.49 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $59,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

