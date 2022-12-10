Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $51,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

