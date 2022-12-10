Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $39,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Insider Activity

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.