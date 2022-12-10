Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $59,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $237.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

