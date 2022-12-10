Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,869 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $44,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after buying an additional 225,163 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS VLUE opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

