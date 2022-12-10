Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 119,333 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,333 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.60% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $43,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %

WSC stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.