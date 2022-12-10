Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 140,531 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $43,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after acquiring an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

